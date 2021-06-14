Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Public Safety Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Building Codes of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor 2 George St.
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Budget Hearing
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647
Passcode: 529693
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2TiHoka
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340
Password: 011921
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 10 a.m.
Conference Call #: 866-528-2256
Access Code: 4222576
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.
Lake Moultrie Water Agency
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Building, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
For access information, visit: bit.ly/3ivvxd8
Westminster City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Department, 216 Emergency Lane
Wednesday
City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 842 8667 7829
Access Code: 077972
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2SsnByE
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 811 5987 2582
Passcode: 467126
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3vn3pMc
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission
Finance Committee, Regular
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Council Chambers, Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3xhbTWw
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Tkv5Us
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For access information, visit: bit.ly/3ivvxd8
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369
Passcode: 943104