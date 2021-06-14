You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Public Safety Committee 

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Building Codes of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor 2 George St.

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Public Budget Hearing

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647

Passcode: 529693

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2TiHoka

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340

Password: 011921

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board 

When: 10 a.m.

Conference Call #: 866-528-2256

Access Code: 4222576

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.

Lake Moultrie Water Agency 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Building, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

For access information, visit: bit.ly/3ivvxd8

Westminster City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Department, 216 Emergency Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 842 8667 7829

Access Code: 077972

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2SsnByE

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 811 5987 2582

Passcode: 467126

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3vn3pMc

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission

Finance Committee, Regular

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3xhbTWw

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Tkv5Us

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For access information, visit: bit.ly/3ivvxd8

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

Passcode: 943104

