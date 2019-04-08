Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Public Hearing
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Joseph Floyd Manor, 2106 Mount Pleasant St., Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees-Special
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: Approximately 2 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3-Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee-Special
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission-Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville 2019 CDBG Annual Action Plan Public Hearing II
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Parks & Recreation, Planning & Development, Public Safety and Public Works committees in the Second Floor Training Room, Finance Committee in Council Chambers; Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Folly Beach City Council-Work Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council-Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council-Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Hollywood Municipal Election Commission
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review-Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Management Plan
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Finance Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Chat With the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review-Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No notices received