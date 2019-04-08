Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Public Hearing

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Joseph Floyd Manor, 2106 Mount Pleasant St., Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees-Special 

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: Approximately 2 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3-Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee-Special 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission-Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville 2019 CDBG Annual Action Plan Public Hearing II

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Parks & Recreation, Planning & Development, Public Safety and Public Works committees in the Second Floor Training Room, Finance Committee in Council Chambers; Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Folly Beach City Council-Work Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council-Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council-Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Hollywood Municipal Election Commission

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review-Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Management Plan

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission 

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Finance Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Chat With the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review-Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Construction Board of Adjustment Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Room B-337, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No notices received