Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 759694505

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835678884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592385519

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556524367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Goose Creek City Council Video Conference

When: 7 p.m.

Conference Call #: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 778164435

Video Link: bit.ly/2wtCQwb

Mount Pleasant Town Council Video Conference

When: 6 p.m.

Stream Link: bit.ly/2ViEidp

Wednesday

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Dial-in: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 588 9420 #

Thursday

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Video Link: bit.ly/2XqGVwj

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

