Weekly Meetings

Monday
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special
When: 10 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education Public Hearing
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Station I, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Isle of Palms Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gCoE8k
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3zFmT1A
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 882 7758 1198
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3gAbPLP
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 831 9596 4056
Passcode: 317157
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 892 3120 9939
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3iOVwwg
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 885 7176 0326
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission
Finance Committee, Special
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: Noon-1:15 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
No meeting notices were received.