Weekly Meetings

Monday 

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special

When: 10 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education Public Hearing

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Fire Station I, 201 Button Hall Ave. 

Isle of Palms Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gCoE8k

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3zFmT1A

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 882 7758 1198

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3gAbPLP

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 831 9596 4056

Passcode: 317157

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 892 3120 9939

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3iOVwwg

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 885 7176 0326

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission

Finance Committee, Special

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: Noon-1:15 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

