Monday Jan. 13

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant 

Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Hollywood Public Hearing 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Hollywood Council: Special 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

James Island Public Service District Fleet Committee Meeting

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

James Island Public Service District Commission: Special

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Tuesday Jan. 14

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council Executive Session

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday Jan. 15

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Budget Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday Jan. 16

City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Youth Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday Jan. 17

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Fourth Floor, Young Clement Rivers, 25 Calhoun St., downtown