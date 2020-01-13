Monday Jan. 13
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Hollywood Council: Special
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
James Island Public Service District Fleet Committee Meeting
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Commission: Special
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday Jan. 14
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council Executive Session
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday Jan. 15
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Budget Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday Jan. 16
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday Jan. 17
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Fourth Floor, Young Clement Rivers, 25 Calhoun St., downtown