Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ej7qg8
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mvSKvg
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Monthly Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
For meetings details, email: planning@summervillesc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goose Creek Fire Department, 201 Button Hall Avenue
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Ravenel Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2RzPWPF
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
Ravenel Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2RzPWPF
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
For meeting details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston City Plan Water Lab
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mzxkNS
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 817 2518 3918
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3hIjbdD
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033
City of Charleston City Plan Water Lab
When: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3cjccqw
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 884 2556 7818
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston City Plan: Johns Island Community Conversation
When: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3iKiqSu
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 824 4757 9267
City of Charleston License Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 846 8890 8523
City of Charleston Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/35Nzpj7
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Code #: 82759427256
City of Charleston City Plan: Johns Island Community Conversation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2RGpnbA
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 880 0099 1767
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Training Room, CCPL Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3mBkcrF
Summerville Council: Special
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Housing Lab II
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3kvE6CA
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 862 8695 3511
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Code: 830778840369
Mount Pleasant Council: Special
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Special
When: 9:30 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov