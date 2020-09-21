You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate 

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ej7qg8

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mvSKvg

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Monthly Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

For meetings details, email: planning@summervillesc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goose Creek Fire Department, 201 Button Hall Avenue

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Ravenel Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2RzPWPF

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

Ravenel Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2RzPWPF

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

For meeting details, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston City Plan Water Lab

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mzxkNS

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 817 2518 3918

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3hIjbdD

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033

City of Charleston City Plan Water Lab

When: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3cjccqw

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 884 2556 7818

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston City Plan: Johns Island Community Conversation

When: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3iKiqSu

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 824 4757 9267

City of Charleston License Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 846 8890 8523

City of Charleston Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/35Nzpj7

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Code #: 82759427256

City of Charleston City Plan: Johns Island Community Conversation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2RGpnbA

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 880 0099 1767

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Training Room, CCPL Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3mBkcrF

Summerville Council: Special

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Housing Lab II

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3kvE6CA

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 862 8695 3511

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Code: 830778840369

Mount Pleasant Council: Special

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Special 

When: 9:30 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News