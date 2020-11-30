Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee
When: 2:15 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 12:30 p.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fFpdw9
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 841 3605 4963
Password: 120120
Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.
Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Vaxhvm
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 313-431-141 #
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 867 2315 0859
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ldmr2m
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 842 3751 0838
Passcode: 120220
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 851 4076 2622
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3q6LA2o
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 880 6512 0596
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 5410 9028
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ldOcrJ
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 862 7182 5077
Password: 081522
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 1451 3297
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Code: 83077840369