Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 12:30 p.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fFpdw9

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 841 3605 4963

Password: 120120

Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.

Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2Vaxhvm

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 313-431-141 #

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 867 2315 0859

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ldmr2m

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 842 3751 0838

Passcode: 120220

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 851 4076 2622

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3q6LA2o

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 880 6512 0596

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 5410 9028

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ldOcrJ

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 862 7182 5077

Password: 081522

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility 

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 1451 3297

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Code: 83077840369

