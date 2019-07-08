Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Committees

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Hollywood Town Council: Special

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety and Public Works committees in the Second Floor Training Room, and Finance Committee in the Council Chambers, Third Floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: West Ashley Theater Center, Ashley Landing Laza, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11

Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment/Naval Base Museum Authority

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Quarters F, 99 Navy Way, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Police Training Room, Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Summerville Council: Special UDO Workshop #18

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received

