Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Committees
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Hollywood Town Council: Special
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Public Safety and Public Works committees in the Second Floor Training Room, and Finance Committee in the Council Chambers, Third Floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: West Ashley Theater Center, Ashley Landing Laza, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11
Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment/Naval Base Museum Authority
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Quarters F, 99 Navy Way, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Police Training Room, Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Summerville Council: Special UDO Workshop #18
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
No meeting notices were received