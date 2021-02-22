You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556524367

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835678884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592385519

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special, City Plan

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3brk2y2

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 861 5478 3829

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 854 4722 2841

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

For more details, call 843-852-4100

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 1:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Dept. Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Ravenel Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3brrfOC

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: SCPW Headquarters, 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Architectural Review: Large 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3duwnV5

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3bkMim5

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 874 8623 0606

Passcode: 827920

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: *67-843-790-7541

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/37svSXt

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Commmittee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For more details, visit sullivansisland.sc.gov

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News