Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556524367
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835678884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592385519
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special, City Plan
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3brk2y2
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 861 5478 3829
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 854 4722 2841
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
For more details, call 843-852-4100
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 1:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Dept. Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Ravenel Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3brrfOC
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 5 p.m.
Where: SCPW Headquarters, 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3duwnV5
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3bkMim5
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 874 8623 0606
Passcode: 827920
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: *67-843-790-7541
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/37svSXt
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Commmittee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For more details, visit sullivansisland.sc.gov
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180