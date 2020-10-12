You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87933354923

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/30L3tsj

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners 

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 898 8213 3636

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road

Goose Creek City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. 

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission

Public Hearing, Regular 

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nGQdyL

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3iLELhC

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 814 6301 2466

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Participant ID: 436062

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 898 1391 8296

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Thursday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/34F4K5A

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/33IoEx5

Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 862 0971 0033

City of Charleston Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 881 7455 7202

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 824 2641 3772

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 821 3079 1846

Mount Pleasant Youth Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 827 0268 0319

Summerville Council: Special

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nAXPCU

