Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87933354923
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/30L3tsj
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 898 8213 3636
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road
Goose Creek City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission
Public Hearing, Regular
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nGQdyL
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3iLELhC
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 814 6301 2466
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Participant ID: 436062
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 898 1391 8296
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Thursday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/34F4K5A
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/33IoEx5
Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 862 0971 0033
City of Charleston Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 881 7455 7202
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 824 2641 3772
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 821 3079 1846
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 827 0268 0319
Summerville Council: Special
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nAXPCU