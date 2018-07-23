Monday July 23

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Charleston Mental Health Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd.

McClellanville Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 405 Pinckney St.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, Mount Pleasant Waterworks' Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

North Charleston Sewer District

Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Rd.

Tuesday July 24

Berkeley County Education Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St.

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Department Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd.

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors Board

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Wednesday July 25

City of Charleston's 350 Celebration Steering Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Assessment Appeals Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive

Thursday July 26

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Community Development Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Friday July 27

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Disability Issues Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown