Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87888986730

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37YxBVc

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee and Flood Resilience Committee Joint Meeting

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nZyDG6

Tuesday

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 85053777943

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee

When: 10 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 81145338811

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/34Zq86t

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 83627009798

City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 86838093009

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Thursday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 87912771541

Passcode: 506988

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 82104130834

Passcode: 595198

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 3 p.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

Mount Pleasant Settlement Communities Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: EOC, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance/Strategic

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email hr@stjfd.org

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 81780167926

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special

When: 1 p.m.

For meeting details, visit iop.net

