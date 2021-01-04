Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87888986730
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/37YxBVc
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee and Flood Resilience Committee Joint Meeting
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Human Resources Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3nZyDG6
Tuesday
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 85053777943
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee
When: 10 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 81145338811
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/34Zq86t
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 83627009798
City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 86838093009
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Thursday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 87912771541
Passcode: 506988
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 82104130834
Passcode: 595198
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 3 p.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net
Mount Pleasant Settlement Communities Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: EOC, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance/Strategic
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email hr@stjfd.org
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 81780167926
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special
When: 1 p.m.
For meeting details, visit iop.net