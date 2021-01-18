You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 848 8871 7363

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPR Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 810 9278 0779

Passcode: 045483

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3oQrwjF

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2KjYhqB

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340

Passcode: 011921

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board 

When: 10-11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2LVm6FG

Meeting ID: 973 2418 0670

Passcode: 471186

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks 

Personnel Committee, Finance Committee, Commission

When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

For meeting access, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38Npkny

Meeting ID: 862 8868 3219

Password: 29482

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38O5Sa9

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

Passcode: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/39zxS0s

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 337 8653 #

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3nSriY2

Thursday

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ijMlld

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 790 0432 4175

Passcode: Ya4wYp

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 10 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 848 1225 5628

Passcode: 392950

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

