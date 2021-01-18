Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 848 8871 7363
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPR Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 810 9278 0779
Passcode: 045483
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3oQrwjF
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2KjYhqB
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340
Passcode: 011921
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 10-11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2LVm6FG
Meeting ID: 973 2418 0670
Passcode: 471186
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Personnel Committee, Finance Committee, Commission
When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
S.C. State Board of Registration For Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
For meeting access, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38Npkny
Meeting ID: 862 8868 3219
Password: 29482
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38O5Sa9
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
Passcode: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/39zxS0s
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 337 8653 #
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3nSriY2
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ijMlld
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 790 0432 4175
Passcode: Ya4wYp
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 10 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 848 1225 5628
Passcode: 392950
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180