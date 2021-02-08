Weekly Meetings

Monday
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
For login details, email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 851 8923 8298
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3tq6hb8
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For login details, email hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Livestream: summervillesc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Transportation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
For login info, visit townofhollywood.org
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3tvL8fQ
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3aHTPLz
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3aFXoBI
Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3rrcXE3
Meeting ID: 823 4142 8543
Password: 29482
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180