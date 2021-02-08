You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

For login details, email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 851 8923 8298

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

More Info: bit.ly/3tq6hb8

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For login details, email hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Tree Protection Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Livestream: summervillesc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Transportation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

For login info, visit townofhollywood.org

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3tvL8fQ

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3aHTPLz

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

More Info: bit.ly/3aFXoBI

Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3rrcXE3

Meeting ID: 823 4142 8543

Password: 29482

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

