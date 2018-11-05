Monday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Second Floor Boardroom, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Commission Monthly Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Rd., Johns Island 

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Committees

Standing Committees, Finance Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor,  and Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S., Main St. Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Commission on the Arts

When: 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall, First Floor Conference Room, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee: Special

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Town Council and Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Special Joint

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 202-02, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Town and Gown Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Randolph Hall Boardroom, President's Suite, 66 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors: Annual

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel St., Summerville

Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

City of Charleston Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

South Carolina Massage and Bodywork Therapy Panel

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia