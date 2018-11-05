Monday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Second Floor Boardroom, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Commission Monthly Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Rd., Johns Island
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Committees
Standing Committees, Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, and Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S., Main St. Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Commission on the Arts
When: 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall, First Floor Conference Room, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee: Special
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Town Council and Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Special Joint
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Station 6, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 202-02, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Town and Gown Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Randolph Hall Boardroom, President's Suite, 66 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors: Annual
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel St., Summerville
Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
City of Charleston Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
South Carolina Massage and Bodywork Therapy Panel
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia