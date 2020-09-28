You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2G0rowT

Conference Call #: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 845 5449 9036

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting ID: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston City Plan: James Island Community Conversation

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3cuMEqt

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 872 7234 2234

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory 

When: 12:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston City Plan: James Island Community Conversation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/33ZoOiz

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 811 9973 1647

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3i2gN1p

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Youtube Link: bit.ly/3414QUQ

Thursday

City of Charleston FloodStat

When: 9:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3kGjUxQ

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743

City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 84209831666

Passcode: 378801

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 872 8553 2221

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2G3xhJD

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 6883 4597

Passcode: 155894

City of Charleston City Plan Housing Lab II

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3kSaX4H

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 851 4418 3439

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Friday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 83077840369

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News