Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2G0rowT
Conference Call #: 301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 845 5449 9036
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston City Plan: James Island Community Conversation
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3cuMEqt
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 872 7234 2234
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory
When: 12:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston City Plan: James Island Community Conversation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/33ZoOiz
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 811 9973 1647
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3i2gN1p
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Youtube Link: bit.ly/3414QUQ
Thursday
City of Charleston FloodStat
When: 9:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3kGjUxQ
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743
City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 84209831666
Passcode: 378801
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 872 8553 2221
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2G3xhJD
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 6883 4597
Passcode: 155894
City of Charleston City Plan Housing Lab II
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3kSaX4H
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 851 4418 3439
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Friday
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Passcode: 83077840369