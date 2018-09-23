Monday
City of Charleston Racial Bias Audit Evaluation
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Resident/Business/Tourism Collaboration Working Group
When: 2 p.m.
Where: BNS Conference Room, Third Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Tuesday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Burke High School Media Center, 244 President St., Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Folly Beach City Council
Hall of Fame, Work Session, Regular Meeting
When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Ravenel Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
South Carolina Soil Classifiers Advisory Council
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Thursday
City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Mentorship and Training/Biz Camp Working Group
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, Second Floor, 823 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
Friday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Disability Issues Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown