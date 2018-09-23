Monday

City of Charleston Racial Bias Audit Evaluation

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Resident/Business/Tourism Collaboration Working Group

When: 2 p.m.

Where: BNS Conference Room, Third Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Rules and Policies Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Tuesday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Bishop Gadsden: Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Burke High School Media Center, 244 President St., Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Folly Beach City Council

Hall of Fame, Work Session, Regular Meeting

When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Ravenel Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

South Carolina Soil Classifiers Advisory Council

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Thursday

City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Mentorship and Training/Biz Camp Working Group

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, Second Floor, 823 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

Friday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Disability Issues Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown