Monday

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

James Island Public Service District Special Commission Meeting

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee 

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 2-5 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Architectural Review 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council Freeboard Workshop 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., First Floor

Lincolnville Monthly Town Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lincolnville Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St., Lincolnville

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee

Personnel Committee, Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant 

Summerville Special-Called Council: UDO Workshop

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S Main St.

Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St. 

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island 

SC Board of Cosmetology: Special 

When: 2:45 p.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Synergy Business Park, Kingstree Building,

110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

