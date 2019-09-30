Monday
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
James Island Public Service District Special Commission Meeting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council Freeboard Workshop
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., First Floor
Lincolnville Monthly Town Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Lincolnville Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St., Lincolnville
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee
Personnel Committee, Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Summerville Special-Called Council: UDO Workshop
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S Main St.
Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
SC Board of Cosmetology: Special
When: 2:45 p.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Synergy Business Park, Kingstree Building,
110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Friday
No meeting notices were received.