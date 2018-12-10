Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

When: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Special Sewer Committee, Special Bids and Purchases Committee, Special Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Commission Building 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island

Town Council: Special, Town Council: Workshop

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Second Floor Training Room and Third Floor Council Chambers, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Workshop on Sustainable Innovation

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown

City of Charleston Comprehensive Parking Study - Parking Solutions for Charleston

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Suite 200, Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown

City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Artisan: Public

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Park West Recreational Complex Gymnasium, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Ravenel Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Local Emergency Planning Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Parkway, North Charleston

Isle of Palms Property and Operations Committee

When: 8 a.m.

When: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2110 Maybank Highway

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Cooper River Marina Site Conceptual Master Planning: Public

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston 

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston 2019 AmeriCorps VISTA Site Selection Process: Information Session

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown