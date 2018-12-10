Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Salon 2, Second Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
When: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Special Sewer Committee, Special Bids and Purchases Committee, Special Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Commission Building 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island
Town Council: Special, Town Council: Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Second Floor Training Room and Third Floor Council Chambers, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Workshop on Sustainable Innovation
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown
City of Charleston Comprehensive Parking Study - Parking Solutions for Charleston
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Suite 200, Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., downtown
City of Charleston Palmetto Rose Artisan: Public
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Park West Recreational Complex Gymnasium, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Local Emergency Planning Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Parkway, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Property and Operations Committee
When: 8 a.m.
When: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2110 Maybank Highway
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Cooper River Marina Site Conceptual Master Planning: Public
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston 2019 AmeriCorps VISTA Site Selection Process: Information Session
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown