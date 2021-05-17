Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3hsjqwT
Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 858 8944 0745
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCP Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Finance Committee, Commission: Regular
When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647
Passcode: 529693
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3tRq9D0
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340
Password: 011921
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Public Hearing, Regular
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Zoom: bit.ly/3tIu0Co
Meeting ID: 891 7172 5037
Password: 29482
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 851 5170 0066
Access Code: 985474
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3w6VJhD
Meeting ID #: 753 090 6898
Passcode: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ePh6ye
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID # : 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
Finance Committee, Commission
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2RRP5Nu
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms