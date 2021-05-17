You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m. 

Zoom: bit.ly/3hsjqwT

Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 858 8944 0745

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCP Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Finance Committee, Commission: Regular

When: 5 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 843 7169 4647

Passcode: 529693

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: ZONING

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3tRq9D0

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846 3265 6340

Password: 011921

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Public Hearing, Regular

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Zoom: bit.ly/3tIu0Co

Meeting ID: 891 7172 5037

Password: 29482

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 851 5170 0066

Access Code: 985474

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3w6VJhD

Meeting ID #: 753 090 6898

Passcode: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ePh6ye

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID # : 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

Finance Committee, Commission

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 111 1254 3273 #

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2RRP5Nu

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

