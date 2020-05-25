Weekly Meetings

Monday

No meeting notices were received. 

Tuesday 

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 1:45 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2:45 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Department Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Special

Register in advance

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2A1xzgO

Ravenel Town Council: Regular (with optional call-in)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Suite 100, 5962 Highway 165

Link: bit.ly/2WTjw5Q

Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106

Access Code: 760 766 677 #

St. John's Fire District Commission: Building Committee, Special

When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/3eeQ2Fl

S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 404-397-1516

Meeting ID: 794830269

Attendee ID: #

Thursday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #:  1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Online Access: bit.ly/3ggUMvY

Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 842 0718 2727

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

