Weekly Meetings

Monday
No meeting notices were received.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 1:45 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2:45 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Department Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Special
Register in advance
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2A1xzgO
Ravenel Town Council: Regular (with optional call-in)
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Suite 100, 5962 Highway 165
Link: bit.ly/2WTjw5Q
Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106
Access Code: 760 766 677 #
St. John's Fire District Commission: Building Committee, Special
When: 10 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
More Info: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/3eeQ2Fl
S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 404-397-1516
Meeting ID: 794830269
Attendee ID: #
Thursday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Online Access: bit.ly/3ggUMvY
Conference Call: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 842 0718 2727
Friday
No meeting notices were received.