Monday

City of Charleston

Ways and Means: Special 

City Council: Special 

When: 10:15 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown  

Berkeley City Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Berkeley Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville 

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board 

When: 6:00 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville 

Hollywood Public Hearing 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Hollywood Town Council 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

James Island Public Service District: Administrative Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston 

James Island Public Service District: Solid Waste Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston 

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston 

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District 

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District 

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed 

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston 

Summerville Beautification Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 

105 W 5th S St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Hotel Task Force

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

Goose Creek City Council: Budget Workshop

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms City Council 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Ravenel Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Wednesday

City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitors Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston 

City of Charleston Committee on Human Resources 

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Routes, Parking, and Touring Rules

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane 

South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners 

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Suite 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Town Council: Special UDO Workshop #23

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main Street

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Summerville Board of Architectural Review: Special Public Workshop

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main Street

Friday

No meetings were received 

