Monday
City of Charleston
Ways and Means: Special
City Council: Special
When: 10:15 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Berkeley Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4:00 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
James Island Public Service District: Administrative Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District: Solid Waste Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: District Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park,
105 W 5th S St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Hotel Task Force
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Goose Creek City Council: Budget Workshop
When: 9 a.m.
Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Ravenel Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Wednesday
City of Charleston 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitors Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Committee on Human Resources
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission: Routes, Parking, and Touring Rules
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Suite 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Town Council: Special UDO Workshop #23
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main Street
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Summerville Board of Architectural Review: Special Public Workshop
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 South Main Street
Friday
No meetings were received