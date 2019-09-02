Monday

No meetings were received

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning 

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Goose Creek Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hanahan Planning Commission 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan 

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane 

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee 

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning Development Committee

When: 12:30 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 5:45 p.m. 

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel 

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission: Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel 

Summerville BAR Meeting 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Muncipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

James Island Public Service District: Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m. 

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston 

James Island Public Service District: Special Commission

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston 

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee

Personnel Committee, Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant 

Summerville Council: Special, UDO Workshop #24 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Thursday

City of Charleston City Council: Freeboard Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Home-ownership Initiative Commission 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, St. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Friday  

SC Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Task Force

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

