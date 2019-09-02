Monday
No meetings were received
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning Development Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission: Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Summerville BAR Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Muncipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Room 225, Council Committee Room, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
James Island Public Service District: Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
James Island Public Service District: Special Commission
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Committee
Personnel Committee, Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Summerville Council: Special, UDO Workshop #24
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston City Council: Freeboard Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Home-ownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, St. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Friday
SC Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel: Task Force
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia