Weekly Meetings

Monday
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2ZpCuBT
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
FY2021-2022 Capital Budget Update, Personnel Committee, Monthly Commission
When: 5:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
St. John's Strategic Planning
When: 10 a.m.
For more details, email hr@stjfd.org
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Passcode: 996411
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2ZcpIX3
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 880 7626 3116
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3tWCcA8
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846-3265-6340
Password: 011921
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 10 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jRL1a4
Meeting ID: 948 6867 0753
Password: 539785
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3d7v8e8
Meeting ID: 895 6989 6278
Password: 29482
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Oo0SkP
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 885 4989 9861
Passcode: 450801
City of Charleston Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 857 7027 3827
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ahd7bv
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission
Finance, Regular
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 111 300 2645 #
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners Audit Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Room 428, Fourth Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia
S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners: Regular
When: 10 a.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3adkhO2
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Z9a3I2
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321
City of Charleston City Council Workshop - Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study
When: 3-5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3pgj1On
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3tUjPMw
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 865 3070 1972
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jNCpBk
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 846 1142 2833
Passcode: 441925
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, call 843-851-5200
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369