You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2ZpCuBT

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

FY2021-2022 Capital Budget Update, Personnel Committee, Monthly Commission

When: 5:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

St. John's Strategic Planning

When: 10 a.m.

For more details, email hr@stjfd.org

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Passcode: 996411

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2ZcpIX3

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 880 7626 3116

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3tWCcA8

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846-3265-6340

Password: 011921

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board

When: 10 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jRL1a4

Meeting ID: 948 6867 0753

Password: 539785

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Sullivan's Island Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3d7v8e8

Meeting ID: 895 6989 6278

Password: 29482

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Oo0SkP

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 885 4989 9861

Passcode: 450801

City of Charleston Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 857 7027 3827

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ahd7bv

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Water & Sewer Commission

Finance, Regular

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed. 

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 111 300 2645 #

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners Audit Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Room 428, Fourth Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia

S.C. Education Lottery Board of Commissioners: Regular 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3adkhO2

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Z9a3I2

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321

City of Charleston City Council Workshop - Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study

When: 3-5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3pgj1On

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: History and Culture Subcommittee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3tUjPMw

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 865 3070 1972

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jNCpBk

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 846 1142 2833

Passcode: 441925

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m. 

For meeting details, call 843-851-5200

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News