Monday

City of Charleston Palmetto Artisans Pathway to Careers and Youth Employment Working Group

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Tourism and Livability Conference Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Palmetto Resident/Business/Tourism Collaboration Working Group

When: 2 p.m.

Where: BNS Conference Room, Suite 3600, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 5:15

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston 

Charleston County House Delegation

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Buist Conference Room, Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston 

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 3:45 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Charleston Mental Health Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

Isle of Palms Special Personnel Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St. downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown 

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Multi-Purpose Room, Bowen's Corner Elementary School, 1173 Williams Lane, Hanahan

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Station 1 Training Room, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Isle of Palms City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Task Force

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Continuing Education Review

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350 Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2110 Maybank Highway

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2051 Gull Drive, Sullivan's Island

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown