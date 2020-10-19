Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Public Facilities Corporation Board of Directors
When: 10 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87858720052
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2H750lV
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 876 9372 5461
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/31eBNwm
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31cJB1A
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3m03Is1
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 824 5867 6679
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission
When: 2 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2SYBVLW
Isle of Palms Ways and Means
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission: Special
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: tompsc.com/AgendaCenter
S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31h2pgl
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3nV3aoW
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
Regular, Finance Commission
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 773 4908 #
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Lincolnville Town Council: Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St.
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm
Thursday
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3o0pkWY
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call#: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 83077840369