Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Public Facilities Corporation Board of Directors

When: 10 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87858720052

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2H750lV

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 863 8781 3999

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 876 9372 5461

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, 861 Riverland Drive

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/31eBNwm

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31cJB1A

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3m03Is1

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 824 5867 6679

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Charleston County Historic Preservation Commission

When: 2 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2SYBVLW

Isle of Palms Ways and Means

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission: Special

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: tompsc.com/AgendaCenter

S.C. Board of Cosmetology CE Review

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31h2pgl

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3nV3aoW

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

Regular, Finance Commission

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed. 

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 773 4908 #

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Lincolnville Town Council: Special

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad St.

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm

Thursday

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Support Services Facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3o0pkWY

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2Hg41jm

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call#: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 83077840369

