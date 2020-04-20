Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Emergency City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477
Mount Pleasant Waterworks: Personnel Committee Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Workshop, Finance Committee Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Workshop, Regular Monthly Commission
When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed above
Webinar Registration Link: bit.ly/2z51Gn2
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3aofiHf
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3ex1kGf
Tuesday
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 91801508293
Berkeley County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: facebook.com/BerkeleySCGov
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee: Special
When: 2 p.m.
Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/3ajtzVw
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/34VfjBn
Wednesday
City of Charleston Emergency City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 94191928966
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Human Resources
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92223627947
Mount Pleasant Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/2z4BeKg
Friday
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477