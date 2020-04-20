Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Emergency City Council 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

Mount Pleasant Waterworks: Personnel Committee Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Workshop, Finance Committee Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Workshop, Regular Monthly Commission

When: 4 p.m., proceeding in the order listed above

Webinar Registration Link: bit.ly/2z51Gn2

Summerville Tree Protection Board

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3aofiHf

Summerville Planning Commission 

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3ex1kGf

Tuesday

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 91801508293

Berkeley County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: facebook.com/BerkeleySCGov

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee: Special

When: 2 p.m.

Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/3ajtzVw

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/34VfjBn

Wednesday

City of Charleston Emergency City Council 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 94191928966

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Human Resources

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92223627947

Mount Pleasant Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Live Streaming Link: bit.ly/2z4BeKg

Friday

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

