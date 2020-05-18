Weekly Meetings

Monday May 18

City of Charleston Emergency City Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 98222167487

Video Link: bit.ly/2T5Aqfm

James Island Public Service District Ways and Means

When: 10 a.m.

Livestream Link: bit.ly/2Z8vfPO

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 10:30 a.m.

Livestream Link: bit.ly/2Z8vfPO

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Personnel Committee, Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Monthly Commission: Regular

When: 3 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Registration/Zoom Link: bit.ly/3dSflNE 

Tuesday May 19

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Public Hearing and Budget: Special, Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2AuWxFz

Wednesday May 20

City of Charleston Emergency City Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works Finance Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 662 2750 #

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 662 2750 #

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Zoom - email frontdesk@sullivansisland.sc.gov for the meeting link.

Thursday May 21

City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Army Corps of Engineers Floors Protection Feasibility Study

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 8960613274

Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board

Limited to 10 individuals or less. 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Email lstover@iflychs.com for more information.

Friday May 22

City of Charleston Emergency City Council 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 530098477

