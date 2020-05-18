Weekly Meetings

Monday May 18
City of Charleston Emergency City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 98222167487
Video Link: bit.ly/2T5Aqfm
James Island Public Service District Ways and Means
When: 10 a.m.
Livestream Link: bit.ly/2Z8vfPO
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 10:30 a.m.
Livestream Link: bit.ly/2Z8vfPO
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Personnel Committee, Audit Committee, Finance Committee, Monthly Commission: Regular
When: 3 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Registration/Zoom Link: bit.ly/3dSflNE
Tuesday May 19
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Public Hearing and Budget: Special, Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2AuWxFz
Wednesday May 20
City of Charleston Emergency City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works Finance Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 662 2750 #
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works: Regular
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 662 2750 #
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Zoom - email frontdesk@sullivansisland.sc.gov for the meeting link.
Thursday May 21
City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Army Corps of Engineers Floors Protection Feasibility Study
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 8960613274
Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board
Limited to 10 individuals or less.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Email lstover@iflychs.com for more information.
Friday May 22
City of Charleston Emergency City Council
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 530098477