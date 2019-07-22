Monday
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Berkeley County Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JISD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Monthly
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
North Charleston Sewer District
Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville
Tuesday
Isle of Palms Public Ordinance Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Thursday
City of Charleston Women and Minority Business Advisory Board
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means: Special
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council: Special
When: Immediately following Ways and Means
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Meeting
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown