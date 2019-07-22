Monday

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Berkeley County Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Charleston Clinic, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JISD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission: Monthly

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

North Charleston Sewer District

Bids and Purchases Committee, Inter-Governmental Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Summerville Beautification Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, 105 W. 5th S. St., Summerville

Tuesday

Isle of Palms Public Ordinance Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Thursday

City of Charleston Women and Minority Business Advisory Board

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means: Special

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council: Special

When: Immediately following Ways and Means

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

