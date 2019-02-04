Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Rezoning Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 202-03, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina Education Lottery Commission: Board
When: 10 a.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Thursday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special Called
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Commission on Arts
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., dowtnown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Public Meeting: Short Term Rental Ordinance
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Registration for Foresters
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
No meeting notices received