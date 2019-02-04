Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Ravenel Special Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Rezoning Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 202-03, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

South Carolina Education Lottery Commission: Board

When: 10 a.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Thursday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special Called

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Commission on Arts

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., dowtnown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Public Meeting: Short Term Rental Ordinance

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Registration for Foresters

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday

No meeting notices received