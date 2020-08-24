Weekly Meetings

Monday
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
For more details, call: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
S.C. Residential Builders Commission Panel Hearing
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more details, visit: llr.sc.gov/res/agendas.aspx
Tuesday
City of Charleston City Plan Peninsula Community Conversation
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/34kOvMi
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 894 6431 4360
City of Charleston City Plan Peninsula Community Conversation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3j8BmKJ
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 848 8405 5768
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Ravenel Town Council Rezoning Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3ghGCJZ
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
Ravenel Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3ghGCJZ
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/3hkcZZN
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/2QdKyRB
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
YouTube Link: bit.ly/3l5SXo4
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:45 a.m.
For details, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3l5F2OY
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715
City of Charleston Community Development Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For details, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov
Friday
No meeting notices were received.