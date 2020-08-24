You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

For more details, call: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Public Hearing 

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

S.C. Residential Builders Commission Panel Hearing

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more details, visit: llr.sc.gov/res/agendas.aspx

Tuesday

City of Charleston City Plan Peninsula Community Conversation

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/34kOvMi

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 894 6431 4360

City of Charleston City Plan Peninsula Community Conversation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3j8BmKJ

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 848 8405 5768

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Ravenel Town Council Rezoning Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3ghGCJZ

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

Ravenel Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3ghGCJZ

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/3hkcZZN

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/2QdKyRB

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

YouTube Link: bit.ly/3l5SXo4

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:45 a.m.

For details, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3l5F2OY

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715

City of Charleston Community Development Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For details, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News