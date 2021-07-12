You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3k1S2qM

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 829 6034 1778

Passcode: 670553

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

James Island Wastewater Committee 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For more info, email: HR@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

For more info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Tree Protection Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code:87933354923

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

For more info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Westminster Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Westminster Fire Department, 216 Emergency Lane

Wednesday

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 822 7709 2977

Access Code: 882357

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3hqPLUq

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Passcode: 079486

Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Board

When: 11 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Planning Commission 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Thursday

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Uz8hAY

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

City of Charleston Commission of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Vs8Ehf

Meeting ID: 790 0655 8259

Passcode: P01hcG

Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

