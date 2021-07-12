Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3k1S2qM
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 829 6034 1778
Passcode: 670553
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
James Island Public Service District Ways & Means Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
James Island Wastewater Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For more info, email: HR@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For more info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code:87933354923
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For more info, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Westminster Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Westminster Fire Department, 216 Emergency Lane
Wednesday
City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 822 7709 2977
Access Code: 882357
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3hqPLUq
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Passcode: 079486
Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Board
When: 11 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Thursday
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Uz8hAY
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
City of Charleston Commission of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Vs8Ehf
Meeting ID: 790 0655 8259
Passcode: P01hcG
Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms