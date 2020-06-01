Weekly Meetings

Monday
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial & Legal Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Zoom: bit.ly/2XKgjou
Special Meeting ID: 122 153 972
Workshop Meeting ID: 822 6932 7576
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 890-0776-1523
Password: 969851
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 841 5290 6448
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 876 8171 0016
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 852-4414-6349
Password: 060320
Thursday
City of Charleston FloodStat
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3c9NJlG
iPhone one-tap #: +1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743
Telephone #: +1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2AmOpH0
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 849 7064 4701
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2XbCQLY
Meeting ID: 829 8640 7247
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2AkHdeC
Meeting ID: 432 141 3638
Password: KCB
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
More Info: hr@stjfd.org
Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Friday
No notices were received.