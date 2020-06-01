Weekly Meetings

Monday

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial & Legal Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Zoom: bit.ly/2XKgjou

Special Meeting ID: 122 153 972

Workshop Meeting ID: 822 6932 7576

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 890-0776-1523

Password: 969851

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 841 5290 6448

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 876 8171 0016

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 852-4414-6349

Password: 060320

Thursday

City of Charleston FloodStat

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3c9NJlG

iPhone one-tap #: +1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743

Telephone #: +1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2AmOpH0

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 849 7064 4701

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2XbCQLY

Meeting ID: 829 8640 7247

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2AkHdeC

Meeting ID: 432 141 3638

Password: KCB

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Friday

No notices were received. 

