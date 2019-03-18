Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Berkeley County Community Needs Assessment
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Columbia South Carolina Soil Classifiers Advisory Council
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Special Called
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Baptist Hill Middle High Media Center, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Area Management Plan: Public
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Police Training Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cafeteria, Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Police Training Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Commission on Arts
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Budget Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane