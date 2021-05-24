Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Citizen Recreation Committee
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Sht0Ix
Conference Call #: 1-929-205- 6099
Meeting ID #: 862 6253 3374
Passcode: 081293
Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom access code: 678 515 2283
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom access code: 678 515 2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: James Island Recreational Center, 1088 Quail Drive
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 301 Button Hall Blvd.
Hollywood Municipal Election Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom access code: 827-6499-9591
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Main Office, 215 N. Cedar St.
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2SeF65d
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID #: 863 0269 6168
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fBNELo
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006
City of Charleston Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 851 8974 0251
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3yt0Zhz
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3yuWl2Q
Meeting ID: 818 7946 9017
Password: 29482
Friday
Summerville Council: Special
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.