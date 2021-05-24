You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Citizen Recreation Committee

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Sht0Ix

Conference Call #: 1-929-205- 6099

Meeting ID #: 862 6253 3374

Passcode: 081293

Goose Creek Zoning Board of Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom access code: 678 515 2283

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom access code: 678 515 2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: James Island Recreational Center, 1088 Quail Drive

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 301 Button Hall Blvd.

Hollywood Municipal Election Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom access code: 827-6499-9591

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Main Office, 215 N. Cedar St.

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2SeF65d

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID #: 863 0269 6168

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fBNELo

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006

City of Charleston Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 851 8974 0251

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3yt0Zhz

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3yuWl2Q

Meeting ID: 818 7946 9017

Password: 29482

Friday

Summerville Council: Special 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.

