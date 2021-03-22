You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2:30 p.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Planning Commission City Plan: Special

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3eUc8Rj

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 893 9967 6675

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3s67mnp

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 870 3795 5481

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 870 3795 5481

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

For access details, call: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom access code: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Sullivan's Island Finance Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3bYSTEd

Meeting ID: 839 4695 1988

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Isle of Palms City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd. 

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For access details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38Xeknp

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 818 7263 7006

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Youth and Education Subcommittee: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/310Mfac

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 869 6827 7221

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Orientation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2PaO6qc

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 885 9098 2854

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development and Committee on Public Works and Utilities Joint Meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 892 3120 9939

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Orientation

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3r3kMze

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 825 5871 5380

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Budget Workshop 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Recreation Center Gym,  24 28th Ave.

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Budget: Special

When: 1 p.m.

For access details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For access details, visit: bit.ly/3s4C0O9

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

