Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Planning Commission City Plan: Special
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3eUc8Rj
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 893 9967 6675
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3s67mnp
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 870 3795 5481
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 870 3795 5481
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
For access details, call: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom access code: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Sullivan's Island Finance Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3bYSTEd
Meeting ID: 839 4695 1988
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Isle of Palms City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For access details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38Xeknp
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 818 7263 7006
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Youth and Education Subcommittee: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/310Mfac
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 869 6827 7221
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Orientation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2PaO6qc
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 885 9098 2854
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development and Committee on Public Works and Utilities Joint Meeting
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 892 3120 9939
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Orientation
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3r3kMze
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 825 5871 5380
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Budget Workshop
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Recreation Center Gym, 24 28th Ave.
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Budget: Special
When: 1 p.m.
For access details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For access details, visit: bit.ly/3s4C0O9
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180