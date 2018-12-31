Monday

No meeting notices were received

Tuesday

No meeting notices were received

Wednesday

No meeting notices were received

Thursday

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

No meeting notices were received