Weekly Meetings

Monday
No meeting notices were received.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Public Safety Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 921 0395 1294
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3h0srtk
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 820 2683 9007
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3lQNNg5
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Password: 079486
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Policy Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 872 6034 1651
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1 p.m.
For details, visit: bit.ly/3bB8Ezy
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission
Public Hearing, Regular
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.
For details, visit: bit.ly/31RPDWe
Thursday
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Z7ztGt
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3i7pKYk
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
For details, visit: townofhollywood.org
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
YouTube: bit.ly/3jVmNur
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 9:45 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Gx7byJ
Meeting ID: 841 4549 7915
Password: 29482
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 83077840369