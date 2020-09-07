You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

No meeting notices were received. 

Tuesday

City of Charleston Public Safety Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 921 0395 1294

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3h0srtk

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 820 2683 9007

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3lQNNg5

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Password: 079486

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council Policy Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 872 6034 1651

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1 p.m.

For details, visit: bit.ly/3bB8Ezy

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission 

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Planning & Zoning Commission

Public Hearing, Regular

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

For details, visit: bit.ly/31RPDWe

Thursday

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Z7ztGt

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 871 4262 8321

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3i7pKYk

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

For details, visit: townofhollywood.org

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

YouTube: bit.ly/3jVmNur

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

For details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 9:45 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Gx7byJ

Meeting ID: 841 4549 7915

Password: 29482

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 83077840369

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News