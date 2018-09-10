Monday
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
North Charleston Sewer District/North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville
Standing Committee Meetings, Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, then Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Council Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Hall of Fame
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.
Hollywood Town Council: Special
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Community Development Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Town and Country Inn and Suites, 2008 Savannah Highway
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission Open House
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston City Council Workshop
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St.
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: David Sojourer Senior Center, 5361 East Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George
Mount Pleasant Historical Commissions
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
City of Charleston Human Resources Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown