Monday

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

North Charleston Sewer District/North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville

Standing Committee Meetings, Finance Committee

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, then Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Council Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council: Hall of Fame

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Town Council: Special

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Community Development Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Town and Country Inn and Suites, 2008 Savannah Highway

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission Open House

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston City Council Workshop

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St.

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Dorchester Seniors, Inc. Board of Directors

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: David Sojourer Senior Center, 5361 East Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George

Mount Pleasant Historical Commissions

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown