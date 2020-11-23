Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3pO3B5y
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 897 1560 5389
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Tuesday
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 91801508293
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3fl8uhj
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Goose Creek City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Ravenel Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
For Zoom call information, visit: bit.ly/2KkaE5v
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.