Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3pO3B5y

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 897 1560 5389

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Tuesday

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 91801508293

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3fl8uhj

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Goose Creek City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Ravenel Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

For Zoom call information, visit: bit.ly/2KkaE5v

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

