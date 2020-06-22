Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
James Island Public Service District: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting (register in advance): bit.ly/3hQGZgP
Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106
Access Code: 944 709 549
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/37L9gR8
Summerville Planning Commission: Special
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
City of Charleston Committee on License
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 846 8890 8523
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912 096 416
Folly Beach City Council Work Session: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council Meeting: Special
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Fire Department Training Room, 201 Button Ave.
Isle of Palms Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms City Council Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special
When: Noon
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
More Info: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2YUMYbL
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 814 6608 9876
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2YPgO1b
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 830 4103 9045
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 876 8171 0016
James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearings
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5963 Highway 165
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission: Regular
When: 6:10 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2UUW2ft
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 833 7443 7023
City of Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Access Code: 84857417265
Meeting ID: 848 5741 7265
Password: 007849
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
For Zoom meeting login info, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov
Friday
No notices were received.