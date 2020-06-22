Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

James Island Public Service District: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation: Special

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting (register in advance): bit.ly/3hQGZgP

Conference Call #: 1-877-568-4106

Access Code: 944 709 549

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners

When: 10 a.m.

More Info: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/37L9gR8

Summerville Planning Commission: Special

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

City of Charleston Committee on License

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 846 8890 8523

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Folly Beach City Council Work Session: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council Meeting: Special

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fire Department Training Room, 201 Button Ave.

Isle of Palms Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms City Council Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special

When: Noon

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2YUMYbL

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 814 6608 9876

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2YPgO1b

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 830 4103 9045

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 876 8171 0016

James Island Public Service District Administrative Committee 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearings

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5963 Highway 165

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission: Regular

When: 6:10 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2UUW2ft

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 833 7443 7023

City of Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Access Code: 84857417265

Meeting ID: 848 5741 7265

Password: 007849

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

For Zoom meeting login info, visit: sullivansisland.sc.gov

Friday

No notices were received. 

