Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Hickory Farms Diversion Project for Church Creek Watershed
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston
Berkeley County Committees
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Education Lottery Board of Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Commission on Arts
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2110 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston
Hanahan Design Control Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Friday
No meeting notices were received