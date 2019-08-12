Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

City of Charleston Hickory Farms Diversion Project for Church Creek Watershed 

When: 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston

Berkeley County Committees 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic District Committee

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island 

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island 

Charleston County Transportation Committee: Public

When: 11 a.m. 

Where: Council Committee Room, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular 

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large 

When: 4:30 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Education Lottery Board of Commissioners 

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island 

Thursday

City of Charleston Commission on Arts 

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small  

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2110 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston

Hanahan Design Control Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan 

St. John's Fire District Commission Finance Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Friday

No meeting notices were received 

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.