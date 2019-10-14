Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Committee Meetings
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special
When: 6:05 pm.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, North Charleston Sewer District, 7225 Stall Road
SC Board of Barber Examiners
Board, Task Force
When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Hotel Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zonings
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Listening Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St. Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission For Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Constituent Districts 2 and 1: Listening Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Lincolnville Candidates' Debate
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad Street, Lincolnville
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County Schools Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
James Island Town Hall
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, Dills Bluff Road, James Island
SC Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 202-02, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 100 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee Meeting
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston Public Safety Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown