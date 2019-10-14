Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Committee Meetings

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole 

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special 

When: 6:05 pm.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, North Charleston Sewer District, 7225 Stall Road

SC Board of Barber Examiners

Board, Task Force

When: 9 a.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Hotel Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zonings

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Listening Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St. Sullivan's Island 

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission For Women 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Constituent Districts 2 and 1: Listening Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Lincolnville Candidates' Debate

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, Charles Ross Municipal Complex, 141 West Broad Street, Lincolnville

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Commissioners of the Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County Schools Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

James Island Town Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, Dills Bluff Road, James Island

SC Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 202-02, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 100 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee Meeting

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday  

City of Charleston Public Safety Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown