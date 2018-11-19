Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 6278 Highway 162, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown