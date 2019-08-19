Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Design Review Board 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board 

When: 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission Committee: Special Personnel

When: Noon

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission Committee: Regular Monthly

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant 

St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Planning Committee 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island 

St. John's Fire District Commission: Human Resources

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m. 

Where: Conference Room, Department of Housing and Community Development, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown 

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation 

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island 

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island 

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m. 

Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island 

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island 

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning 

When: 5:15 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island 

Wednesday

City of Charleston Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission 

When: 8 a.m. 

Where: Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission, 1300 Palm Blvd.

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island 

Summerville City Council: Special UDO Workshop

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County Aviation Authority: Charleston International Airport Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd. #101, North Charleston

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island 

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

