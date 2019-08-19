Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Audit Committee: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission Committee: Special Personnel
When: Noon
Where: Commissioners Conference Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission Committee: Regular Monthly
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Planning Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
St. John's Fire District Commission: Human Resources
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, Department of Housing and Community Development, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission, 1300 Palm Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville City Council: Special UDO Workshop
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority: Charleston International Airport Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd. #101, North Charleston
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown