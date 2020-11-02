Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3kKckCy
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 835 6013 7914
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2HFweAH
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 pm.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jINLoq
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 839 7865 6443
Password: 110320
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 1 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 835 1306 5361
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 867 5521 9808
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2GdZFsF
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/320sj8e
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 844 4815 0259
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Participant ID: 436062
Passcode: 079486
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Summerville Council: Special
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2JnDDoE
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 83775133743
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/31ZDApw
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 821 4966 3903
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3e9LilT
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 082494
City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 870 7022 6421
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3ee7vPr
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 11 a.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Passcode: 83077840369
S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel
When: 9:30 a.m.
For meeting details: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov