You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3kKckCy

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 835 6013 7914

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2HFweAH

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 pm.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jINLoq

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 839 7865 6443

Password: 110320

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 1 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 835 1306 5361

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 867 5521 9808

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2GdZFsF

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/320sj8e

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 844 4815 0259

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Participant ID: 436062

Passcode: 079486

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Summerville Council: Special

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2JnDDoE

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 83775133743

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/31ZDApw

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 821 4966 3903

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3e9LilT

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 082494

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 870 7022 6421

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3ee7vPr

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee

When: 11 a.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 83077840369

S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel

When: 9:30 a.m.

For meeting details: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News