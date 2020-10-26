Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston License Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 846 8890 8523
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
St. John's Fire District Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Station 4, 12 Sora Rail Road, Kiawah Island
Sullivan's Island Tree Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/37vX2Oe
Tuesday
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 91801508293
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300 611 887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Stephen Elementary School, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen
Goose Creek City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2FXHmba
Meeting ID: 812 3684 1817
Password: 29482
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3oo4AbV
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 875 6119 0524
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-295-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 849 9764 0104
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/31zq6jS
Thursday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee
When: 10 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 846 8472 7610
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3jn1JvR
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - History and Culture
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 867 7517 7207
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Housing and Mobility
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 832 4614 1543
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 82702680319