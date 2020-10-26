You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston License Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 846 8890 8523

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Station 4, 12 Sora Rail Road, Kiawah Island

Sullivan's Island Tree Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/37vX2Oe

Tuesday

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 91801508293

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. Stephen Elementary School, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen

Goose Creek City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms City Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2FXHmba

Meeting ID: 812 3684 1817

Password: 29482

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3oo4AbV

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 892 2136 9033

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 875 6119 0524

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-295-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 849 9764 0104

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board 

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/31zq6jS

Thursday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee

When: 10 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 846 8472 7610

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3jn1JvR

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 853 7084 4715

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - History and Culture

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 867 7517 7207

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation - Housing and Mobility

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 832 4614 1543

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 82702680319

