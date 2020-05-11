Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87933354923
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592385519
Mount Pleasant Commissioners of Public Works: Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Link: bit.ly/2yBDUzo
North Charleston Sewer District Commission Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
More Info: hr@stjfd.org
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/35GWMcg
Meeting ID: 876 3681 5455
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556524367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Conference Call #: 312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 916-0886-4798
Link: bit.ly/2xUMngI
Mount Pleasant Budget Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Video Link: bit.ly/2YKjUoD
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Video Link: bit.ly/3biHRWR
Ravenel Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-757-3139
Access Code: 141224157#
Video Link: bit.ly/2yIzTZV
S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965
Access Code: 8962073
Wednesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 82443912739
Password: 763332
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Friday
No notices were received.