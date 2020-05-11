Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87933354923

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592385519

Mount Pleasant Commissioners of Public Works: Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Link: bit.ly/2yBDUzo

North Charleston Sewer District Commission Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

More Info: hr@stjfd.org

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom Link: bit.ly/35GWMcg

Meeting ID: 876 3681 5455

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556524367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Conference Call #: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 916-0886-4798

Link: bit.ly/2xUMngI

Mount Pleasant Budget Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Video Link: bit.ly/2YKjUoD

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Video Link: bit.ly/3biHRWR

Ravenel Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-757-3139

Access Code: 141224157#

Video Link: bit.ly/2yIzTZV

S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965

Access Code: 8962073

Wednesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 82443912739

Password: 763332

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Friday

No notices were received. 

