Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2FmvWNN
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 84209831666
Passcode: 378801
City of Charleston Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 999 634 8358
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
YouTube link: bit.ly/3md52Zw
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3bX5Blh
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108
Password: 200926
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3kbaTMV
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 891 9217 6428
Password: 082620
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes
Lake Moultrie Water Agency
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
S.C. Soil Classifiers Advisory Council
When: 10 a.m.
For login details, email: sherri.moorer@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/32kIzS4
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2RirDp9
Meeting ID: 753 090 6898
Passcode: 367457
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/35uBXTa
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 746 5747
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 9 a.m.
For login details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
S.C. Education Lottery Commission Board
When: 11 a.m.
For meeting details, call: 803-737-2457
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2ZxC6Bz
Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Rfyv6C
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 858 2285 5607
Passcode: 038879
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 882 8227 6746
Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board
When: 2 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2GWWLJ3
Conference Call #: 1-872-240-3212
Access Code: 662 784 445
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/32l1xrO
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 852 8824 0310
Passcode: 514354
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Passcode: 83077840369
S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel
When: 9:30 a.m.
For login details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Saturday
City of Charleston City Plan Community Meeting: Opening Listening Session
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2ZwYQSb
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 841 6749 2501