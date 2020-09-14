You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Undergrounding Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2FmvWNN

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 84209831666

Passcode: 378801

City of Charleston Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 999 634 8358

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

YouTube link: bit.ly/3md52Zw

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday 

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3bX5Blh

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 899 0271 7108

Password: 200926

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3kbaTMV

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 891 9217 6428

Password: 082620

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: iop.net/agendas-minutes

Lake Moultrie Water Agency

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner

S.C. Soil Classifiers Advisory Council

When: 10 a.m.

For login details, email: sherri.moorer@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/32kIzS4

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2RirDp9

Meeting ID: 753 090 6898

Passcode: 367457

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/35uBXTa

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 746 5747

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 9 a.m.

For login details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

S.C. Education Lottery Commission Board

When: 11 a.m.

For meeting details, call: 803-737-2457

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2ZxC6Bz

Summerville Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday 

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 878 5872 0052

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Rfyv6C

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 858 2285 5607

Passcode: 038879

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 882 8227 6746

Charleston County Aviation Authority Charleston International Airport Board

When: 2 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/2GWWLJ3

Conference Call #: 1-872-240-3212

Access Code: 662 784 445

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32l1xrO

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 852 8824 0310

Passcode: 514354

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 83077840369

S.C. Massage/Bodywork Therapy Panel

When: 9:30 a.m.

For login details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Saturday

City of Charleston City Plan Community Meeting: Opening Listening Session

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2ZwYQSb

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 841 6749 2501

