Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room,Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Audit Committee, Personnel Committee, Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Summerville Council: Special Called, UDO Workshop #31
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Dept. of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Dept. of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Middle School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Summerville Municipal Election Commission Election Certification
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special
When: 11:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane